Aditya Narayan recalls how Shankar Mahadevan fan interrupted his performance

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and host of singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', Aditya Narayan recalled how a fan of composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan interrupted his performance and requested him again and again to sing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'.

Aditya said: "I remember I was doing a corporate show where I met a man who claimed to be a huge fan of Shankar Mahadevan. Throughout the concert I had noticed, he kept on requesting that one song - 'Kal Ho Na Ho'. I tried avoiding the request initially because we all know how corporate shows are, mostly rhythmic songs are more appreciated there."

"But this man kept waiting and I finally decided to allow him to sing the song and passed on the mic. And you won't believe it! I was singing 'Tattad Tattad' and the moment the mic was in his hand, he just started singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'. I think that's the magic of the song and Shankar sir's voice," he added elaborating on the incident and popularity of Shankar Mahadevan.

The theme of Sunday's episode is 'India Ki Farmaish with Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa Top 10'. During the upcoming episode of the singing reality show there will be guests who are specially-abled. This episode is dedicated to the guests and they will have their choice of songs performed by the contestants.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and hosted by Aditya Narayan. It airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS