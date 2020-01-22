Aditya Roy Kapoor gave impromptu performance with Rishabh Chaturvedi on Indian idol Season 11

MUMBAI: In the Upcoming weekend Indian Idol will embrace the presence of the cast of Malang Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu. The cast will be seen enjoying the melodic performances of the top contestants of Indian Idol.

Alia Ka Deewana Rishabh Chaturvedi performed on the songs “ Pyaar Kiya Nahi Jata and Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai” . His performance was loved by the team of Malang and the judges of Indian idol.

Further in the show he requested Aditya to play Guitar with him as he knew that even Aditya knows how to play Guitar . Being the spot Aditya is he immediately went on the stage and both of them gave melodious performance on the song “ Milne hai Mujhse Aayi”.

Stay Tuned and Watch Indian idol every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.