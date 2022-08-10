Aditya Shukla: I had my work mode on and 2022 just zoomed by leaving happy memories behind… want 2023 to be better workwise, helps me evolve as an artist

MUMBAI :2023 is almost here and the world has gone on a celebratory mode already. After two years of devastating pandemic, this time the merriment is going to be doubled. Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani actor Aditya Shukla talks about his New Year celebration plans and more.
 
Looking back at the year gone by, he adds, “I was in total work mode and when I do what I love doing best, that is acting, it felt the year just zoomed by. And, at the end of it, the year has left me with some good happy memories.”

As we all have started to bounce back from Covid, the actor is just glad that he could find work to start with. “I am sure that it’s just a matter of time before things start to fall into place. Also, I am an artist, I believe in working on growth. There is no expectation to reach. Just evolving into a better actor and person is what I seek,” he says.

About specific milestones, he adds, “Well I am a Deep Sea Diver as well. So with the achievement of being an actor, I find my diving career an achievement as well. Now my aim is to be an even better actor and make more milestones in my life.”

He wishes 2023 to bless him with work and abundance. “I would love more work, be it TV serials, web series or movies. I want to be able to reach out through my work and inspire my audience,” he continues, “I am always on the lookout for more opportunities that will challenge me to become a more versatile actor and as an artist we are like water, we take the shape of the vessel we are put in. So all I do is wait for an opportunity and then work towards how I can do full justice towards the role or character. I don’t have any fixed plans for 2023. I will do my best when the opportunity comes.”

So what’s the first word/thing that comes to your mind when you are asked to complete, ‘In 2023 I would like to do ……’? And, Aditya is quick to reply, “More hard work and give my 110% in every project that I get.”

