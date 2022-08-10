Aditya Singh Rajput death: Shocking! Cops discover wounds on MTV splitsvilla actor’s head and ear

MUMBAI: Aditya Singh Rajput gained immense fame and popularity with his stint in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9. Sadly, the actor was found dead in his apartment bathroom in the afternoon due to an alleged drug overdose on Monday afternoon. The actor was rushed to the hospital but was said to be dead on arrival. The news has brought a wave of shock among his family and friends.

The Mumbai police released a statement saying, “Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Investigation underway.” As per reports, Aditya’s last rites will be performed today.

Now, as per new reports, two wounds on Aditya’s ear and a head injury has been found. These wounds are likely to have been inflicted after he had a fall in his bathroom.

As per his house maid’s statement, Aditya was unwell for a few days; he had a cough, cold and was vomiting. He was partying on Sunday night despite his ill health and it is unclear if he had consumed any intoxicants. The latter will be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

According to the maid, Aditya came home at 11am and ate paratha for breakfast. He vomited a couple of times after that and asked the maid to prepare khichdi for him. He then went to the bathroom around 2:15pm and fell sustaining a major injury. The maid then called the building watchman for help. The doctor visited Aditya’s home and advised that he be shifted to the hospital.

