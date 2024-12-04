Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma's reunion sparks ‘Katha Ankahee’ season 2 speculation among fans

MUMBAI: The news around the Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma show Katha Ankahee continued during its run-on television. As they portrayed Viaan and Katha's story, the show caused a stir in the audience. The one-year run of the love drama was successful, but it ended.

Also read:Katha Ankahee: Exclusive! Viaan finds out the truth about Katha expecting his offer!

Following the premiere of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re on Sony Entertainment Television, Katha Ankahee was moved to the early evening slot. An insider provided the popular media with a unique update regarding the development.

"Dabangii was earlier supposed to take the 7 pm slot on the channel but the programming team changed the decision as they believed it could perform well at a prime-time slot. Katha Ankahee will be moved to the early evening, marking its end with the prime-time slot of 8:30 pm. However, the channel is confident that the audience will continue to love the show at the new slot," the insider told to the popular news portal. The source revealed that the channel didn't want to drag the show as it witnessed a drop in TRPs.

"Katha Ankahee was doing good when compared to other shows on the channel. Barsatein and Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon are giving the same numbers. Even Dabangii has failed to perform better than Katha at the 8:30 pm slot. The channel didn't wish to drag the show and decided to end it on a high note," he added.

Ever since Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Bidhisha Ghosh, Samar Vermani, and other actors had a memorable reunion, fans have been curious. Four months after their program ended, the actors got back together, making time in their hectic schedules to catch up. The rumors that a potential season two might be in the works had the gossip mills aflutter. Nevertheless, the speculations are incorrect.

"The chances of Katha Ankahee season 2 are bleak. The new season is not happening," the source continued. While fans are hoping for a second installment, they are busy gushing over Aditi's sweet post.

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress shared pictures from the reunion and wrote, "good people + good food + good times = sukoon. What's better than catching up with people who are good for your soul. One of the best things about our last show together was that we all met. Our captain @mountainhead1 raviiii sirrr we all missed you so much. I am sure you were on a hiccup spree when we met, looking forward to our next catch-up. Honestly so blessed to have met such beautiful people and mind-blowing dancers (sic)."

It is rumored that Adnan Khan, who last appeared in Pracchand Ashok, will take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Also read:Katha Ankahee: Exclusive! Katha decides to start a new life, makes a surprisng change!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Filmibeat