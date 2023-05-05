Adorable! Katha Ankahee fans have This hope for Katha, Viaan and Aarav’s future, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique plot and fans love the show. The show stars Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in lead roles. Here’s how netizens reacted to the future, the duo could share and their hopes for the same.

The show stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles and has become quite popular in the little time it went on-air. The show is now focusing on Viaan’s feelings for Katha and the redemption arc of Viaan.

Both the stars are giving their best to the show and their performances are very raw and organic, something that is being appreciated by the fans.

Previously, on the show, we saw that Viaan was being blamed for harassment by an employee from the office and while he knew his innocence, it brought up a lot of bad memories for Katha. However, Katha fought for the truth.

The current track follows Viaan’s feelings for Katha and his bond with Aarav. Aarav and his friend Viaan have become very close where both confide in each other and Aarav now wants him to meet Katha.

The netizens have always praised Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and now something else has got them hopeful. A fan-made edit has come to light and the netizens took over twitter, proclaiming their hope for Viaan, Katha and Aarav to be a family soon.

Check out their reactions: -

It is a picture with Viaan helping Aarav cook and Katha standing by them, beaming. It’s a picture of the perfect happy family and the audience seems to want this for Katha and can’t wait for this to be a reality.

