Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together

This time, we got to see Aparna Mishra re-sharing a video posted by a fan of her wherein we can see Aparna Mishra having a good time with Krishna Kaul and enjoying her vacation trip to Paris.
Aparna

MUMBAI: One of the most loved ZEE TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya has seen a lot of changes over the time but has always managed to remain in the hearts and minds of the viewers as the storyline and the couples that we get to see in the serial are always interesting. The twists and turns in the show are really worth watching and the couples are simply adorable.

Currently, the serial is on its third generation where we are now getting to see Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh and Rachi Sharma as Purvi. In the current episodes, the show has taken an interesting turn with the collapse of Ashutosh and Purvi's marriage alliance.

Also read -Kumkum Bhagya: Ashutosh-Purvi Marriage Alliance Shattered, Rajvansh Delighted

The fans of the show don’t just love their stars for what they do on-screen but also follow them on social media where the actors keep updating the audience with what’s really going on in their life, be it their personal or professional side of life.

Once the audience starts loving the actors, they will never be able to get out of their minds. This time, we got to see Aparna Mishra re-sharing a video posted by a fan of hers wherein we can see Aparna Mishra having a good time with Krishna Kaul and enjoying her vacation trip to Paris. Take a look at the video below:

The duo looked really happy together and earlier in the posts where we can see them together, the fans of the actors have expressed their opinions in the comment section, saying that they want to see them make their relationship official. Before spending their time in Paris, the actors were in Amsterdam and Aparna even shared the pictures.

Also read - Wow! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha gives a glimpse of her beach vacation, check it out

What do you think about this duo? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
