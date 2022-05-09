ADORABLE! Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta UNLEASHES their inner child at Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and we can't get enough of their cuteness

Ulka has shared a fun reel where she and Pravisht are dressed up as kids and unleashing their inner child. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times. 

The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show. 

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued. 

Ulka who started her career as a child artist has come a long way. 

The pretty diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media. 

Meanwhile, Pravisht too has established himself as an actor in this industry in a very short span of time. 

Currently, the viewers are enjoying all the amazing moments of actors in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. 

Well, Ulka has shared a fun reel where she and Pravisht are dressed up as kids and unleashing their inner child. 

Take a look:

Both Ulka and Pravisht are quite young in age and managed to ace any avatar like a pro. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

What do you think about Ulka and Pravisht's childhood avatar? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Harmisha Chauhan

