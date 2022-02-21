ADORABLE: Sisters Muskaan and Rishika Mihaani attend their brother Vishal’s marriage function

MUMBAI: Muskaan Mihani rose to fame with her roles in ‘Dill Mill Gayye‘, ‘Jugni Chali Jalandhar’ and ‘Ring Wrong Ring’.

(Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan to expose Antara's real face)

Her sister Rishika too has featured in several TV shows like 'Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3' among others.

Rishika recently shifted to Dubai and has become a real estate agent.

Recently, the two sisters attended their brother Vishal’s wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Muskaan shared, "I'm happy for my brother Vishal as he gets married. This marriage is taking place in our house after years. We all had fun in my marriage and after the pandemic, this wedding has united the family after a long time. Family get together is really special. My sister Rishika also arrived from Dubai, and meeting friends was so exciting. We took care of Covid-19 guidelines. The marriage was grand and memorable. I wish my brother stays blessed and happy always."

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Rishika Mihani states, Not everyone following a dream can act or become a hero)

CREDIT: TOI