Adorable! Tejasswi Prakash has this cute reaction after spotting paparazzi, take a look

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments.
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

She found a lot of fame with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was parsed for her personality and performance. 
 
Naagin 6 was one of the longest-running seasons of the series. She has amassed a massive fall following and her brand has been able to transcend the lines between Hindi Film Industry and the TV industry.

Recently, the actress was papped while coming out of a building. Tejasswi cutely questioned the paparazzi as to what were they doing there. She was surprised to see them waiting outside. She made her way to the car and waved goodbye to the cameras in the most sweetest way.

Fans have been very eager to watch Tejasswi Prakash on-screen as it has been quite a while since that happened.

