Adorable! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani fame Ishita Dutta goes Unrecognisable in this picture

Ishita Dutta is dominating the telly world with her beauty and talent. She is getting a lot of love and appreciation for character as Kajol Mukherjee in the show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani. She is paired opposite Karan Suchak as Dr. Anurag Basu.Their on screen chemistry is loved by audiences. Previously she was seen in shows like Bepanah Pyaar,Rishton ka Saudagar - Baazigar, Ek Ghar Banaunga among others.Moreover,she gave a remarkable performance in her Bollywood debut film Drishyam alongside Ajay Devgan playing the character Anju Salgaonkar. The actress is quite popular on social media having 2.1 million followers just on Instagram. Here is her childhood pictures and how glamorous she is looking in the present time. She is just unrecognisable and cute at the same time. Do check out now.

