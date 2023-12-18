Adrija Roy, aka Imlie from Star Plus Show, Imlie Grooves Along With Dance + Pro Captain Rahul Shetty, Shares Her Experience On The Same

Adrija Roy

MUMBAI : Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set to continue its legacy of keeping audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. This time, the audience will get to experience a varied range of talent and skills from the contestants. Star Plus' dance reality show Dance + Pro will highlight the authenticity of Indian dance styles with a modern twist to them.

Fans have reason to celebrate as Adrija Roy, Imlie from the Star Plus show Imlie, and Dance + Pro Captain Rahul Shetty unite and shake a leg together. Witnessing Adrija Roy and Rahul Shetty on a screen together will be a visual delight for the viewers.

Adrija Roy, aka Imlie, from the Star Plus show Imlie shares, ""It was super fun to shake a leg with Rahul Shetty. He taught me moonwalk, which I was unfamiliar with, and I am very thankful to Rahul Shetty for teaching something new to me. Personally, I love dancing. I have never learned it, but if I get an opportunity, I make the best of it and learn. Rahul and I have shot for something really special, and at the same time, the audience will get to witness the fun moments that we have shared in the shoot. I am looking forward to it."

Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus on December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Adrija Roy Star Plus Imlie Dance + Pro Rahul Shetty Shakti Mohan Punit Pathak Remo D'souza Disney+ Hotstar TellyChakkar
