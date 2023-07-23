Afreen Alvi talks about career and success!

MUMBAI: Shubh Laabh actress Afreen Alvi says that hard work and a goal ahead is what gets things moving in her life. She says that seeing the look of pride in your parents’ eyes is success in itself.

“I always believe if you work hard and you have your goal set in your mind, the universe will give you luck in return eventually. When I saw my parents being proud because of my achievements, because of my work. When they saw me on TV and probably told everybody that she's my daughter. That was in my way, success,” she says.

Talking about success, she says, “Success means going to bed without any tension and waking up with a huge smile on your face and positive energy every day. And of course, buying everything without thinking about money.”