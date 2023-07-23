Afreen Alvi talks about career and success!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 14:25
Afreen Alvi

MUMBAI: Shubh Laabh actress Afreen Alvi says that hard work and a goal ahead is what gets things moving in her life. She says that seeing the look of pride in your parents’ eyes is success in itself.

“I always believe if you work hard and you have your goal set in your mind, the universe will give you luck in return eventually. When I saw my parents being proud because of my achievements, because of my work. When they saw me on TV and probably told everybody that she's my daughter. That was in my way, success,” she says.

Talking about success, she says, “Success means going to bed without any tension and waking up with a huge smile on your face and positive energy every day. And of course, buying everything without thinking about money.”

Afreen Alvi Shubh Laabh TV money Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 14:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Dimpy Ganguly reveals how she cut ties with everyone to heal after divorce with Rahul Mahajan
MUMBAI :Dimpy Ganguly rose to fame with the reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega where she won the show and married...
Whoa! From swanky cars to multiple income sources, here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
MUMBAI :Actress Huma Qureshi has had a professionally fulfilling year so far with diverse roles at her disposal. While...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Whoa! Abhishek Mallan’s earnings on the show so far are equal to Pooja Bhatt’s income, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
Afreen Alvi talks about career and success!
MUMBAI: Shubh Laabh actress Afreen Alvi says that hard work and a goal ahead is what gets things moving in her life....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Fight for rights! Sahiba exposes Inderpal’s truth, wants to fight for Simran
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! Kiara Advani opens up about her audition for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
MUMBAI:     Kiara Advani is the star of the hour. The actress is riding on the wave of her back-to-back hits such as...
Recent Stories
here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
Whoa! From swanky cars to multiple income sources, here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
Latest Video
Related Stories
divorce with Rahul Mahajan
What! Dimpy Ganguly reveals how she cut ties with everyone to heal after divorce with Rahul Mahajan
Aparna Dixit
Aparna Dixit on playing the title role in Drishti!
Former Shark reacts
Shark Tank India: Must Read! Ashneer Grover was among the least active investors on the show? Former Shark reacts
Somy Ali
Did you know what inspired Somy Ali to become an actor?
excitement to my body of work.
Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”
Mrinal Navell
Kundali Bhagya actor Mrinal Navell: We need a lot of patience in this profession