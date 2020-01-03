Aftab Shivdasani to make his digital debut with ZEE5’s Poison 2? 

MUMBAI: After the success of season one, ZEE5 is set to bring revenge drama Poison’s second season! The earlier season featured actors like Arbaaz Khan, Tanuj Virmani, Freddy Daruwala and Riya Sen in the lead roles.

We have learnt that the new season will be produced by Suzana Ghai under her banner Panorama Entertainment, who has earlier produced shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ikkyawann, Pyaar Ke Papad and many others, while Vinayak Jain is the Creative Producer.

Well, it is still not known to us which actors from the first season will be retained in the second instalment. However, we hear that the Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is in talks for the project.

Aftab has many films to his credit like Kasoor, Awara Pagal Deewana, Masti, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 amongst others.

If things get finalised then Poison 2 will mark Aftab’s debut on digital platform.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with more details. Stay tuned!