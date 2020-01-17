After acting, is Mouni Roy all set to explore THIS; shares an exciting picture

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the well-known faces of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress made her small screen debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and then there was no looking back. Mouni ruled the Telly world for a long time and established a name for herself.



The actress has been away from the small screens for a long time now after she got her big Bollywood break in Aksay Kumar's movie Gold. The actress was paired opposite Mr Khiladi and fans lauded Mouni for her brilliant performance.



Mouni went on to bag several interesting offers after that and has been on a roll since then. Apart from showing her prowess in acting, Mouni is a great dancer as well and we have seen this on many occasions. And now, Mouni has hinted about exploring something really exciting and we can't wait for it.



The actress posted a picture where she is seen in a dubbing studio. Well, what caught everyone's attention was Mouni's caption where she hinted about trying her hands in singing.



Take a look at the picture:



While Mouni's caption was quite an interactive one, many of her fans and friends responded to it and said 'Yes' for the same.Well, if Mouni is all set to explore her singing skills, we are surely going to love this bong beauty mesmerise us with her soulful voice.On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.