After breakup with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana goes back to work; to be seen with Gautam Gulati in an upcoming project!

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana recently announced her breakup with Asim Riaz on social media a few days ago. The actress had revealed that they both made the decision in order to respect each other’s religious beliefs. She also requested for fans to respect their privacy. Good news for fans now is that Himanshi is back to work as she has an exciting new project coming up, and she was spotted on the sets for the same!

The popular actress and singer is all set to be seen in an upcoming project with Gautam Gulati! While not much is known about the project at this stage, recent videos circulating on social media show Himanshi looking stunning in a sparkling black dress while Gautam is seen sitting on a bike. The two are seen having a fun conversation which shows us that whatever the project is, there is surely going to be some exciting chemistry to look forward to!

Himanshi seems to have a golden touch as every project she is part of becomes a hit, and we are sure that this upcoming project will be no different. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more details about the project and want to know when they will get to see their favourite amaze them with this promising new project.

It is clear that nothing can stop Himanshi from keeping to her work commitments and entertaining her fans is her top priority too! We are sure both Himanshi and her fans cannot wait for the big reveal of this new project, and until then, stay tuned for more updates!