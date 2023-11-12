After breakup with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana goes back to work; to be seen with Gautam Gulati in an upcoming project!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 15:25
Asim

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana recently announced her breakup with Asim Riaz on social media a few days ago. The actress had revealed that they both made the decision in order to respect each other’s religious beliefs. She also requested for fans to respect their privacy. Good news for fans now is that Himanshi is back to work as she has an exciting new project coming up, and she was spotted on the sets for the same!

The popular actress and singer is all set to be seen in an upcoming project with Gautam Gulati! While not much is known about the project at this stage, recent videos circulating on social media show Himanshi looking stunning in a sparkling black dress while Gautam is seen sitting on a bike. The two are seen having a fun conversation which shows us that whatever the project is, there is surely going to be some exciting chemistry to look forward to!

Himanshi seems to have a golden touch as every project she is part of becomes a hit, and we are sure that this upcoming project will be no different. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more details about the project and want to know when they will get to see their favourite amaze them with this promising new project.

It is clear that nothing can stop Himanshi from keeping to her work commitments and entertaining her fans is her top priority too! We are sure both Himanshi and her fans cannot wait for the big reveal of this new project, and until then, stay tuned for more updates!

Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Gautam Gulati Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 15:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! "Dusri mouni roy" - Netizens troll Palak Tiwari as she gets spotted at an event, check out the comments inside
MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman...
Wow! Unseen pictures of Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s Christmas themed 8th birthday party shared by Shilpa Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor, check it out
MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one of the most sought after actresses in the film industry. She has been part of some amazing...
Vanshaj: Master Plan! Kabeer decides to wreak havoc on the Mahajan empire and Yuvika’s life
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Hurdles! Rajesh's company sends him to Indore
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: Huge Drama! Dhruv attempts to compel Tara to confess her love
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Bapodra tumble down the stairwell
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Palak
Trolled! "Dusri mouni roy" - Netizens troll Palak Tiwari as she gets spotted at an event, check out the comments inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Kundrra
15 years of Karan Kundrra: Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s most seductive and sensuous pictures!
Bigg
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Netizens predict this contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss this coming weekend and chose this contestant to be saved
Ruhi
High Drama: Ruhi fumes with rage and gets upset as Armaan and Abhira have a romantic eye-lock in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain have a major showdown
Neha
Wow! Neha Bagga radiates Pahadi wedding vibes in a red salwar suit, Adorning coconut-shell kaleeras, and a huge Nath; Check out PICs here!
Tehelka
Woah! Tehelka Bhai’s grand welcome from his wife grabbed everyone’s attention after his eviction from Bigg Boss 17; Netizens say ‘Gazab’