After Miesha Iyer, Soundarya Thakur also breaks ties with Bhavya Singh

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the best seasons so far.

The show was high on drama, fun, entertainment and of course love. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were declared winners of the season.

The show has ended but fans are curious and excited to know more about what their favourite contestants are up to post the show.

Well, here we bring to you an interesting update about one of the very popular contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X2 Bhavya Singh and her bond with Saundarya Thakur.

So TellyChakkar.com has an exclusive dope about Bhavya and Saundarya’s friendship going kaput.

A source close to the duo revealed, “Soundarya got to know a lot of things about Bhavya which she did not appreciate and hence decided to maintain a distance from her.”

Armed with a piece of information, we stalked Bhavya and Soundarya’s Instagram accounts and found out that the duo are not following each other.

Earlier, we also reported that Bhavya and Miesha are no more friends.

