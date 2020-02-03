After Mishbir and Kaira, Patiala Babes' Minni and Neil is the MOST LOVED Television COUPLE!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, are an all-time favourite jodi of the television

audience.



Viewers cannot have enough of the jodi, whether it is watching them romance, spending time with their family, enjoying festivals, or

supporting each other in times of distress. The newest TV jodi to hit the block is that of Abeer and Mishti, essayed by Shaheer Sheikh and

Rhea Sharma, from the show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, which incidentally is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta.



Now it is a well established fact that Mishbir and Kaira are immensely loved by the audience. However, if there is one more television jodi

which has the audience smitten with their on-screen chemistry, it is Minni and Neil from Patiala Babes on Sony TV! The show was already

much loved for its unique concept where a single mother was encouraged and motivated to give another chance to her life by her very own

daughter. People adored what they saw and the script was very relatable. With the dynamics changing in the story, new characters

were introduced, one of them being Sourabh Raj Jain who plays the character of Neil in the show.



It is after Neil's entry that people are loving the chemistry between Sourabh and Ashnoor Kaur who plays the role of Minni.



From their romantic dance to how Neil comes in as a saviour for Minni, the audience finds Patiala Babes like a breath of fresh air!



What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!