After news of Aly's eviction, fans join forces with #WeWantAlyBack on Twitter, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's fans extend support

MUMBAI: The most shocking and heartbreaking eviction in this season of the reality show "Bigg Boss" will happen today. TV's popular actor Aly Goni, who had made quite a dhamakedaar entry in the show, will get evicted in tonight's episode. From the promo that is floating on social media, it can be seen that both Aly and Jasmin Bhasin are discussing who must continue in the show and the former is convincing the latter to stay and win the show for him.

The news of Aly's eviction was not just unexpected, but also devastating for the fans who were sure that they will see him in the finale, and they along with Jasmin and Rahul Vaidya's fans are trending #WeWantAlyBack on Twitter.

Here's what the fans have been tweeting since Tuesday morning:

Team Rahul vaidya: @AlyGoni [email protected] We are with the team @AlyGoni.

Shweta ghadashi: Aly Goni is such a strong player #WeWantAlyBack

@AlyGoni #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #AlyGoni

Prachi: Awesome aly #WeWantAlyBack @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin @BiggBoss #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni

Yogita: @prateek12326766 @AlyGoni [email protected] Yes Rahul and Aly friendship is very pure. We love to them together. #WeWantAlyBack

Nitin Jain: #WeWantAlyBack A rare bond of friendship that will seperate. Pls @biggboss don't break this friend ship.

@Jasminbhasin is alone inside the house First dollu and now @alygony.

Vishakha Pardeshi: Really deserve and honest frnd #WeWantAlyBack

SHRAVYA: started watching the show after his entry and m done with the show if he exits #WeWantAlyBack

Parthu Jadi: CAME LIKE SHER. LIVED LIKE SHER. GONE LIKE A SHER. RE-ENTRY LIKE A SHER @AlyGoni #AlyGoni @Colors_Cineplex #BiggBoss #BigBoss14 #WeWantAlyBack

Jahnavi: I loved how aly took stand for @GAUAHAR_KHAN He has all the qualities of the winner he surely deserves to stay!! @AlyGoni

#WeWantAlyBack

Dashing boy: He was ruling the whole show... Sudden Elimination seems really Unfair. Bigg boss being biased!! #WeWantAlyBack

krissman_always: NEITHER JASMIN NOR ALY DESERVE TO BE EVICTED. PERIOD #WeWantAlyBack @AlyGoni @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND

Shahriar Khan Shovon: I have never seen a loyal friend like @AlyGoni. @jasminbhasin is the luckiest person to have him in her life. But Aly deserves to stay in the show. So #WeWantAlyBack @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND

Shefali: We want Aly back.. Jasmin & Aly should not be seperated.. Dont put their friendship to test everytime.. Both of them are good players & they deserve to stay.. Bring back Aly.. #WeWantAlyBack @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss AlyGoni @jasminbhasin

just a human: Biggboss fans don't worry I am sure Aly will back soon #WeWantAlyBack @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @AlyGoni @Alygoni_is_love @AlygoniF @Alygonifanfore1 @AlygoniS @AlygoniS @AlygoniS @Alygoniteamm @SherAlygoni

Almeen Yusufzai: Perfect Together Don't separate them! #WeWantAlyBack @OrmaxMedia @EndemolShineIND

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @jasminbhasin @AlyGoni

Aasmar2502: He changed the whole game .. He makes the whole game more interesting .. He should be in Top 4 .. We demand @AlyGoni back .. #WeWantAlyBack @AlyGoni @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND

Sallu Khan: #WeWantAlyBack @BiggBoss We want to see ROAR like a lion.... @AlyGoni..

Almeen Yusufzai: If aly leaves the house the two of them @jasminbhasin and @Rahulfanss will be more affected because these 3 are power and support of each other!! #WeWantAlyBack

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @AlyGoni

Alok Deep: If #SidNaaz was love #Jasly is an emotion. . . #WeWantAlyBack #BB14 #BiggBoss @ColorsTV @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin #JasminBhasin