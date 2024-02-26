After performing her first Umrah ,Anjum Fakih decides to make her Instagram account private ,says, “The idea is to have a small fam with people who love, care & support each other”

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih has become one of the most beloved actresses on TV, following her iconic performance as Srishti in Kundali Bhagya. On the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjum too had to confront her fears in 2023. She is currently winning people over on Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. The actress recently announced that she will be changing her verified public account to a private account as soon as her Insta family turns to 2 Million.

Recently, the TV actress shared photos of her spiritual journey to perform Umrah with her mother on social media, announcing an exciting new chapter in her life. Anjum is continuously seen posting beautiful pictures on her official Instagram account after completing her holy visit to Mecca.

On Sunday, Anjum took to her official Instagram account to announce that she will be switching her Instagram account from public to private. She says, “Just a small update! The moment my Insta family turns 2M I am gonna make my profile private! Thereafter I will choose Who follows me!

Also, I will be blocking bots and few other profiles and be unfollowing few people who serve no good or bad to me! The idea is to have a small fam with people who love, care & support each other Thank you Remember me in your prayers ”

Anjum is very active on social media and her fans are always seen adoring her for her beautiful posts, this news of Anjum switching to a private account and removing some people has left her fans in shock. But fans also appreciate her and supporting her for this decision.