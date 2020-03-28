After Ramayan, Star Plus’ Mahabharat and Siya Ke Ram to return on TV

MUMBAI: On public demand, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan returned to Doordarshan in midst of Covid-19 lockdown. Now, we hear that other popular mythological shows Mahabharat and Siya Ke Ram, which aired on Star Plus, will return on TV.

As we know, there is an outbreak of Coronavirus globally and the entire nation is on lockdown. This has also resulted in shoots being cancelled. As channels cannot roll out fresh episodes, they are running the popular off-air shows once again. Hence, Star Plus is bringing back its epic dramas Mahabharat (Swastik) and Siya Ke Ram (Triangle Films).

According to our sources, Mahabharat will air from 6 to 7pm while Siya Ke Ram will telecast from 7pm to 7.30pm. Furthermore, the fans of Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn (Swastik), can rejoice as the show will re-run, but this time on Star Plus from 7.30 to 8pm.

We also hear that channel will roll out its OTT platform Hotstar’s web-series Hostages on Star Plus at 10.30pm.

Tellychakkar will update our readers with further development. Stay tuned!