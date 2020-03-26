News

After Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla to enter Naagin 4

Sidharth Shukla all set to be a part of Naagin 4.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Mar 2020 12:04 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla who bagged the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 has been on a roll ever since then. The handsome hunk has become a household name after the show and has also been receiving some great offers. 

After bagging a music video with Shehnaaz Gill which has become an instant hit among the fans, Sid is all set to been seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural drama series Naagin  4. Yes, you heard right!

The actor will be seen playing the love interest of Rashami Desai. The diehard fans of Rashami and Sid will get to see this hit pair once again. Previously, Sid and Rashami wowed everyone with their impeccable chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak. 

And now, Sid will be again sharing the screen with Rashami and this time, he will be seen in a completely different role. 

Siddharth will be as a snake charmer who will join hands with Shalaka to create troubles for Brinda. 

The actor was about to start the shooting of the show soon but due to the ongoing Corona Virus, Sid couldn't shoot for it. 

Well, we are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth in the show and also his lovely chemistry with Rashami.

Tags Rashami Desai Sidharth Shukla Naagin 4 Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill Ekta Kapoor Shalaka Brinda TellyChakkar

