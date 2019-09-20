After Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Angad Hasija and Ssara Khan REUNITE for ‘THIS’ project!

MUMBAI: Agad Hasija is one hot actor!

He has done shows like Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Phulwa, and many others that gave him immense fame and popularity and was recently seen in Laal Ishq on &TV and Ishq Aaj Kal, a digital series on ZEE5.



Well, his next project is with the sexy siren of television, Ssara Khan. He is shooting for a music video with her, and since they are very good friends too, Angad and Ssara have been sharing quite a few pictures of how they are having a blast shooting for the song.



The single is titled Tattoowala Love, and Angad shared glimpses of himself getting a tattoo and some moments from the filming of the music.



Take a look.

How excited are you to watch the music video featuring Angad and Ssara? Let us know in the comments section below!