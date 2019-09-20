News

After Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Angad Hasija and Ssara Khan REUNITE for ‘THIS’ project!

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 01:21 PM

MUMBAIAgad Hasija is one hot actor!

He has done shows like Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Phulwa, and many others that gave him immense fame and popularity and was recently seen in Laal Ishq on &TV and Ishq Aaj Kal, a digital series on ZEE5.

Well, his next project is with the sexy siren of television, Ssara Khan. He is shooting for a music video with her, and since they are very good friends too, Angad and Ssara have been sharing quite a few pictures of how they are having a blast shooting for the song.

The single is titled Tattoowala Love, and Angad shared glimpses of himself getting a tattoo and some moments from the filming of the music.

Take a look.

 

71171523_354710062079969_9001881187399656182_n (1).mp4

 

71292899_154639145622306_2448289324699287030_n.mp4

 

71384734_422944135092814_86303179389195119_n.mp4

 

71616267_137075177558986_7591593763117673586_n (1).mp4

 

71779633_1501374153338271_1933597463538663535_n.mp4

 

71782734_734416376979417_244567645933289016_n.mp4

How excited are you to watch the music video featuring Angad and Ssara? Let us know in the comments section below!

