After the success of Guli Mata, Anshul Garg and Shreya Ghoshal reunite for another cross cultural single Yimmy Yimmy

Anshul Garg

MUMBAI : Indian music has been transcending boundaries and music producer Anshul Garg played a huge part in it last year as he teamed up with Shreya Ghoshal and Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred for the highly successful single Guli Mata under his label Play DMF. The cultural amalgamation astounded the audience and now Anshul and Shreya are reuniting for another global collaboration with their next single Yimmy Yimmy.

The new song features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and the French R&B singer Tayc. The music video of the song, choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samzi, stars actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is originally from Sri Lanka. Thus, the track marks a true global team up and it is all a brain-child of Play DMF’s Anshul Garg. The producer aims to bring to the forefront Indian pop music and amplify it worldwide. To achieve that, he is getting some of the best talents from all over the globe to collaborate with some of the biggest Indian artists. 

Talking about this global team up and reunion with Shreya, Anshul says, “Indian pop music scene is at par, if not better, than the global pop music. And I want to push it out there for the world to listen to as much as I can. After the thunderous response we received for Guli Mata, I knew we needed to do something even bigger and that's how Yimmy Yimmy originated. Shreya Ghoshal is a legend and you can't just make her sing any song, your product has to align with her level of talent and with Yimmy Yimmy I got another opportunity to do that. It's so amazing to be associating with Shreya again. She is a powerhouse of talent and I am sure the audience will love Yimmy Yimmy as much as they loved Guli Mata.”

Yimmy Yimmy is an upbeat party track that will get the audience on the dance floor, emerging as the party track of the season. The music and lyrics transcend boundaries and have a global appeal. It's surely going to be on everyone's playlist.

Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
MUMBAI : Indian music has been transcending boundaries and music producer Anshul Garg played a huge part in it last...
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi 2 to release on this date
MUMBAI: A lot of Bollywood stars have made their OTT debuts. Shahid Kapoor is one of them. He ventured into OTT space...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama refuses to help Paritosh
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana, here's when he'll begin shooting for Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie also stars...
" The audiences are happy with my work and the film, this is my only reward", says Yami Gautam in live session on being bestowed with National Award Win comment by fan
MUMBAI : Yami Gautam's has made the nation ho gaga over her remarkable performance in Article 370. From audiences and...
