After working with Mithoon Chakravarty in Bollywood, the work on television is equally difficult: Sangeeta Kapure!

Sangeeta Kapure who was seen in the movie "Maa Kasam" with the megastar Mithun Chakrabarty and Gulshan Kumar is been acclaimed for her flawless acting on screen. Now She is admired by the viewers as 'Nidhi Rajvansh' in the television show “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke". Apart from being a star of the most preferred and favorite show among the audience, Sangeeta Kapure has also done daily soaps like 'Choti Bahu', 'Sarvagun Sampanna', 'Sitara', 'Kalash Ek Vishwas' and many more.

Sangeeta Kapure has been part of the Television industry and dreamt of becoming an actress since she was a teenager. She has seen the industry evolve from being content-based to TRP focused shows. Sangeeta said, "Just like Bollywood, keeping up with television is equally difficult. I would rather say, that not only the TV industry but being in any industry or place if you are focused on doing your work with full devotion then nobody can replace or harm you. I'm very positive in life and my approach towards my work and life is the same as well. I love to work with simplicity because it always works.

Although, TV as a medium is always in demand, so there's always a lot of pressure. Fortunately, I am happy that on the sets of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke' we always have a lively environment. Our girl gang is the main reason that we keep each other lively!”

On the work front, Sangeeta is receiving many offers from the web series, but it is difficult for her to take some time out from her ongoing television show "Yeh Riste Hai Pyar Ke". Despite having a busy schedule, she has managed to shortlist some projects, which she will be working on...