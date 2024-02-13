Agasthya To Die In Star Plus Show Imlie Paving Way For Surya Pratap Reddy, Sai Ketan Rao To Don A Hyderabad Cop Avtaar As The Star Plus Show Imlie Gears Up For An Intriguing Drama To Be Unfolded, Sai Ketan Shares His Anticipation Deets Inside

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows on television. Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao essay the lead roles in the show. Audience to witness high-voltage drama in the Star Plus show Imlie as Sai Ketan Rao will be seen donning a South Indian avtaar for the much-awaited upcoming track of the show. Earlier, there were reports of him quitting the show, but there is good news for all the fans about Sai Ketan Rao being a part of the show, and the audience will get to witness a different side of Sai Ketan Rao. The makers dropped an interesting promo that showcases Sai Ketan Rao donning the cop cap; he will be seen essaying the role of a South Indian cop , Surya Pratap Reddy. The promo depicts passing away of Agasthya and on the other side, it can be witnessed the encounter of Imlie and Surya Pratap Reddy who looks like Agasthya. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that will now unfold in the lives of Imlie and Surya.

Sai Ketan Rao, aka Surya Pratap Reddy from the Star Plus show Imlie shares, "Imlie is gearing up for a major twist, and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the drama that unfolds. I will essay the role of Surya Pratap Reddy, a cop from Hyderabad; this is going to be something different, and it will be one kind of experience. It will be intriguing to watch how this affects the equations with Imlie and how she will react when Imlie discovers that there is someone like Agasthya who exists.".

Watch Imlie, produced by Four Lions on Star Plus at 8.30 p.m.