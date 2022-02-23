'Aggar Tum Na hote ' clocks 75 episodes!

MUMBAI: "Aggar Tum Na Hote", which is produced by Jatin Sethi (Naad films), Mahesh Pandey (Mahesh Pandey Productions) and Piyush Gupta (Pixx Entertainment), completed 75 episodes. "Aggar Tum Na Hote" features Himanshu Soni, Simaran Kaur, Prithvi Sankhala, Himakshi Jain, Anita Kulkarni, Dev Singh, Avinash Wadhawan, Tushar Chawla, to name a few. The show airs Monday to Friday on Zee TV.

The producers arranged a cake and celebrated this milestone with the cast and crew. Himanshu Soni, Simaran Kaur, Dev Singh, Avinash Wadhawan, Sandhya Shungloo, Anita Kulkarni were present at the event.

Aggar Tum Na Hote is the love story of a young nurse Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur) and Abhimanyu Pandey (essayed by Himanshu Soni), who is a charming, rich young man dealing with mental instability. The show seems to have already won the viewers’ hearts.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu suffers a seizure and he starts behaving like a 7-year-old kid. The actor shares, he had a truly enriching experience as an actor shooting this particular sequence.