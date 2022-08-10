Ahead of Launch; Manmohan Tiwari of Shemaroo Umang's 'Shravani' Seeks Blessings from Lord Ram in Ayodhya

MUMBAI :Shemaroo Umang is all set to captivate viewers with its new show 'Shravani.' Ahead of the show's premiere, actor Manmohan Tiwari, who essays the character of Viren in the show, recently visited the holy city of Ayodhya to seek blessings from Lord Ram.

Expressing his feelings, Manmohan said, "It was truly overwhelming for me to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and seek his divine blessings. Our show 'Shravani' has a UP connect and I believe that seeking the blessings of the almighty is essential for every project that we undertake. Ayodhya holds a special place in my heart, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to visit this holy place. I pray that the blessings of Lord Ram will guide us in creating a show that is engaging and meaningful for our viewers."

'Shravani' is a heartwarming story set in the sacred city of Gorakhpur. The show revolves around an eight-year-old, loving, and devoted daughter, Shravani, who is determined to help her visually impaired parents. With a talented cast comprising Arti Singh, Gaurika Sharma, Preetika Chauhan, Vicky Singh, Manmohan Singh, and Shivani Chakravarty, the show promises to take the audience on an emotional journey that will tug at their heartstrings. Don't miss the premiere of 'Shravani' exclusively on Shemaroo Umang, starting today at 8:30 PM, Monday to Saturday.