Ahtesham Azad Khan to replace Rahul Parenja in Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste

MUMBAI: Sony TV will soon start airing fresh episodes of its shows.

Sony TV will soon start airing fresh episodes of its shows.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that the makers of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste have roped in actor Ahtesham Azad Khan to play an important role in the show.

As per our sources, Ahtesham will replace Rahul Parenja as Shravan’s Chacha Rajendra Malhotra in the show.

We couldn’t connect with Ahtesham for a comment.

