Aishwarya on her bond with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-stars Neil-Ayesha: We tend to have lots of fun as we do a lot of intense scenes on-screen

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein started airing on the small screens in the month of October. The show has managed to garner several praises from the fans for its amazing storyline.

The show's lead Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt are doing total justice to their roles.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aishwarya was asked about her bond with co-stars Ayesha and Neil.

The actress said she simply enjoys shooting with them and also the rest of the star cast.

On being asked about the on-set fun, Aishwarya said, "We need some fun element on the set as we all do pretty intense scenes."

The actress further reveals, "We all get physically and mentally drained doing such intense scenes and some fun definitely cheers us up. I, Ayesha and Neil have a great time on the set."

Well, it seems the trio does have a fun time on the set.

