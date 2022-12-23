Aishwarya Khare is blessed to have this person in her life 

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Khare has been part of many well known Tv shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin, and Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani, among others. Currently she is winning hearts with her performance in Bhagya Lakshmi playing the role of Lakhsmi. Her chemistry with Rishi has been loved by fans.

Aishwarya is super active on her social media account and loves to share funny reels and interesting pictures.She has a massive fan following. Recently she took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with her BFF Aakansha Shukla. She captioned the pictures, “Yaar Hai Apne Favour Me Ghoome Hain fir to tevar me”

Aakansha Shukla is the Senior Associate Creative at Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Aishwarya has previously shared many posts with her and fans have loved them. Rishton Ka Manjha actress Kavita Banerjee wrote, “Cudless!!”

Referring to one picture which is clicked in front of a temple a fan wrote, “Yrr aap ghum fir ke mandir pe kyu aajati ho…kabhi ladai bhi kr liya karo…”

Another fan wrote, “wow both looking so cute…”

The current track of Bhagya Lakshmi revolves around Lakshmi and Rishi’s divorce, where Sonal wants Malishka to marry Rishi now.



