Aishwarya Narkar's Take on Balancing Drama and Romance in 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 23:30
Aishwarya Narkar

MUMBAI:   The show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been generating buzz. Aishwarya Narkar, who plays a pivotal role of Vaani Malhotra, mother of Kunal, portrayed by the talented Mohit Malik. In this exclusive interview, Aishwarya Narkar shares her insights into the show, her character, and what it's like to work with renowned producer Rajan Shahi and the team at Directors Kut Production.

When asked about her thoughts on the title "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," Aishwarya Narkar offers an intriguing perspective: "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a collage of moments unfolding with the period of time. The title itself hints at the show's underlying theme of hidden emotions, unspoken words, and the secrets that time can reveal."

Aishwarya Narkar's character in the show plays a pivotal role, and she describes it as "a positive character with a mysterious thread." This characterization suggests that her role is more than just a conventional motherly figure. It leaves viewers curious about the secrets her character may hold and the impact she will have on the unfolding drama. A positive character with hidden depths is sure to add layers of complexity to the story.

Aishwarya  expresses her delight at working with Rajan Shahi, saying, "To work with Rajan ji is bliss. I am very happy to be a part of Directors Kut Production. They all are passionate people working for the best outcome. This collaboration with a passionate and experienced team is a testament to the commitment to delivering a high-quality viewing experience."

The intriguing aspect of "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" is its ability to seamlessly blend drama and romance. She shares her thoughts on this, stating, "The show is full of interesting events, emotions, drama, and people definitely will get engaged and definitely will enjoy watching the show. This show is all about a drama full of oscillating rhythms of emotions." It hints at a narrative that will keep viewers invested in the characters and their journeys.

In today's digital age, hashtags are a powerful way to convey the essence of a show. When asked to sum up "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" in a hashtag, Aishwarya suggests several that capture the core themes: #love, #respect, #moments, #interestingcontent, and #BKAS.
 

Aishwarya Narkar Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Rajan Shahi Kunal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh reveals if she has someone special in her life
MUMBAI:  Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Exclusive! Daisy Shah finally breaks silence on dating Shiv Thakare and reveals if she spoke to Dino about nominating her for the elimination task
MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.She debuted with...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience...
Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals the shocking reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors for reality shows
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is a well known television personality and he has a good fan following.He is known as the Birbal...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
MUMBAI: Is Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan matched by another celebrity for warmth and wit? Perhaps, but it doesn't...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
Latest Video
Related Stories
REEM SHAIKH
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh reveals if she has someone special in her life
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! Daisy Shah finally breaks silence on dating Shiv Thakare and reveals if she spoke to Dino about nominating her for the elimination task
SHEEZAN KHAN
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty
Vandana Karmakar
OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
HUSSAIN KUWAJERWALA
Wow! Hussain Kuwajerwala opens up about his feelings while returning to Indian Idol as a host, reveals his biggest responsibility
Rahul Vaidya
Wow! Disha Parmar opens up about the magical experience of motherhood; Says 'The way she looks into my eyes...'