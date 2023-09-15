Aishwarya Narkar's Take on Balancing Drama and Romance in 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

MUMBAI: The show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been generating buzz. Aishwarya Narkar, who plays a pivotal role of Vaani Malhotra, mother of Kunal, portrayed by the talented Mohit Malik. In this exclusive interview, Aishwarya Narkar shares her insights into the show, her character, and what it's like to work with renowned producer Rajan Shahi and the team at Directors Kut Production.

When asked about her thoughts on the title "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," Aishwarya Narkar offers an intriguing perspective: "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a collage of moments unfolding with the period of time. The title itself hints at the show's underlying theme of hidden emotions, unspoken words, and the secrets that time can reveal."

Aishwarya Narkar's character in the show plays a pivotal role, and she describes it as "a positive character with a mysterious thread." This characterization suggests that her role is more than just a conventional motherly figure. It leaves viewers curious about the secrets her character may hold and the impact she will have on the unfolding drama. A positive character with hidden depths is sure to add layers of complexity to the story.

Aishwarya expresses her delight at working with Rajan Shahi, saying, "To work with Rajan ji is bliss. I am very happy to be a part of Directors Kut Production. They all are passionate people working for the best outcome. This collaboration with a passionate and experienced team is a testament to the commitment to delivering a high-quality viewing experience."

The intriguing aspect of "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" is its ability to seamlessly blend drama and romance. She shares her thoughts on this, stating, "The show is full of interesting events, emotions, drama, and people definitely will get engaged and definitely will enjoy watching the show. This show is all about a drama full of oscillating rhythms of emotions." It hints at a narrative that will keep viewers invested in the characters and their journeys.

In today's digital age, hashtags are a powerful way to convey the essence of a show. When asked to sum up "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" in a hashtag, Aishwarya suggests several that capture the core themes: #love, #respect, #moments, #interestingcontent, and #BKAS.

