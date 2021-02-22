Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni and Roshni Sahota in Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about various television shows and upcoming tracks of the same.

Well, now we have exclusive information about Dangal TV show Crime Alert.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

TellyChakkar.com has learned that actresses Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni and Roshni Sahota have been roped in to be a part of an intriguing episode of Crime Alert.

The duo is seen getting along like a house on fire as they shot together.

Aishwarya was last seen in Star Bharat’s Gupta Brothers while Roshni is known for her stint in Colors’ Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

We couldn’t connect with the duo for a comment.

Are you excited for the episode? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.