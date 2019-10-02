Aishwarya Sakhuja makes her Bollywood debut with THIS film

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sakhuja is a popular TV actress. She has been part of shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Trideviyaan, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Take 2 and Chandrashekhar. The actress is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood with upcoming film, Ujada Chaman.



The film is a remake of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe and revolves around Chaman Kohli, a 30 year old bachelor with premature balding. The film stars Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starrer Sunny Singh as lead .



Speaking about her role in the film, Aishwarya told India Forums, “Well, I shot for it a few months back and my character as seen in the trailer is that of a professor. It’s something very different from what I’ve played earlier and this will mark my debut in Bollywood so I’m very excited about it. I cannot reveal details about my character yet but people will love it when they will see me on screen.”



Check out the trailer here: