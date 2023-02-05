Aishwarya Sharma Aka Pakhi From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Opined About Her Exit From The Show.

MUMBAI: StarPlus' show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained loyal audience because of it's intriguing and engaging plot. The show's twist and turn has paved a way for the viewers  to be glued to their television screens with the high octane drama. 

Aishwarya Sharma has made an exit from the StarPlus show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aishwarya as Pakhi was garnered with immense love and praise from the audience.

Aishwarya Sharma shared her thoughts on exiting the show, "The journey has been an amazing one, have learnt alot in these two years. As Pakhi, I reached a peak in my career. Bidding adieu to Pakhi, the only reason is that I want to explore new roles and opportunities. My husband Neil Bhatt has also been very supportive in this decision. I hope the audience keeps showering me with love always"

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 pm from Monday to Sunday.

