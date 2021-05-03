Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s ROMANCE on the sets of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is every couple’s DREAM COME TRUE MOMENT!

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are much loved for their stint in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin.

Starring them with Ayesha Singh in lead roles, the show is a visual delight. As the show is getting interesting, Aishwarya Sharma’s character Pakhi is seen in a negative light while Ayesha as Sayi is seen in positive. While Aishwarya was trolled and attracted hatred, the actress is also appreciated and given love for all the mischief and pranks on the sets of the show. Aishwarya found love in Neil and the two have even got engaged.

Well, time and again, Aishwarya and Neil keep posting pictures with each other and they are couple goals. In another post, Aishwarya has now shared a reel which has them sharing a romantic moment and we must say, we cannot stop admiring the two!

Take a look:

As per the latest track of the show, Virat has left for a deadly mission and he wanted to talk to Sai before leaving. Unfortunately, an irked Sai did not pick up his call. Virat felt guilty and just wanted to talk to her.

Sai misses Virat but shows that she does not need Virat anymore. The truth is she is impatiently waiting to meet him. On the other side, Virat gets shot by enemies and this is going to bring a drastic twist ahead in the show.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a television drama series. A remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola, it stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Rishita INSTIGATES Dev against Dhara )