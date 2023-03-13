Aisi Dhaakad Hai! Watch Ashi Singh as she prepares to wrestle for the first time in Zee TV’s Meet!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! While Ashi Singh has been acing the role of Meet Hooda, and Shagun Pandey of Manmeet post the 1-year leap in the show, the new twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked on to their television screens.

While the storyline of the show is undergoing various twists and turns with Manmeet marrying Meet Hooda, the upcoming episodes are all set to witness a dramatic Dangal sequence between them. Now that Meet is trying to get the papers of her land signed by Manmeet, she has challenged him to play kushti with her in exchange for the land, to which Manmeet has agreed. Meet is on her toes to practice for the kushti match and is all in to face any difficulties that will come her way. But that’s not it! To get the body language and details of the fight right, Ashi Singh is preparing for the same religiously, so that she can pull off the scene like a real wrestler.

Ashi Singh mentioned, “My character Meet has always broken stereotypes and I believe that there is nothing a man can do, that a woman cannot. The upcoming episode of the show is a step forward on the same track and I feel really lucky that I am playing Meet Hooda, who is so fearless. From the last one-and-a-half-years Meet has inspired me so much that sometimes I take personal decisions thinking what she would do. This is the very first time that the television industry will witness a woman performing kushti against a man and I can’t wait to hear the feedback from the viewers. I have been preparing very hard for this, and to get the scenes done in the right way, I have watched countless women wrestling videos, along with doing extra workout. I hope my audience will love the new twists and turns in the show, especially with Meet Hooda in a new wrestler avatar.”

While Ashi Singh has been working hard off screen to break the stereotypes and get the nuances right of a wrestler on-screen, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness who will win at the ‘Akhada’ after all. Will Meet Hooda get her land back from Manmeet?

To find out what happens next, tune into Meet, every Monday to Sunday, 6 pm only on Zee TV!