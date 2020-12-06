Ajay Singh Chaudhary: I am sure Crackdown season 2 will come soon!

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhry is on cloud nine looking at the response his web series Crackdown has garnered. The thriller has been loved by his fans and has already crossed 50 million views. “The series was a different kind of experience for me. This was the first time I was performing on the web. Also, the kind of work, role, director, team, it was all a dream-come-true. I am very happy that people have liked it and watched it and it has crossed 50 million views and counting. I am sure the next season is coming soon. My greatest learning is when you work on anything with a lot of dedication, like this team has done, the audience feels that and they watch it and love it,” he says.

Ajay’s performance has not only been loved by his fans but the team as well. “The feedback while shooting was amazing as well. My co-actors and director Apoorva Lakhia told me during the shoot that my performance was superb. After the edit, too, he called me and texted me also that my performance was too good. That was like an award and reward for me. That keeps me moving and motivated. It’s a big thing when the director gives this feedback. All my friends, family, fans also appreciated my performance and I am so happy about it,” he says. Ajay has portrayed Hamid Shaikh in the series.

Ask him if the would focus on the web more now, and he says, “I don’t know, I am getting more roles in this zone. I am doing a web series now and I have another one lined up. All are good and nice projects. It’s not that I am specific about picking up only series, it’s just that people are now considering me for web series. I am excited about t. I don’t differentiate mediums, I just want to do good work and good roles and this is what I always try to do.” Ajay is one talented guy who surely has a bright future as an actor as he is a complete package of looks and acting.