Akanksha Puri buries the hatchets with co-star Malkhan Singh; appreciates the chemistry they share as Shiv and Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has been a part of Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesha for a long time now. There was a buzz that Akanksha and her on-screen husband Malkhan Singh shared cold vibes and often fought on the sets.

Well, looks like the current lockdown stage has made Akanksha mellow down a bit and value her work and bond with her co-star more. The actress is missing getting ready as Goddess Parvati on the sets of her show.

In a recent post, she wrote a heartfelt message for her on-screen husband Shiv aka Malkhan, wherein she expressed that despite having different point of views and along with a lot of disagreeing and fighting, they make a great team and manage to deliver crackling chemistry onscreen.

Have a look at Akanksha’s post:

Letting the bygones be bygones and appreciating someone you choose to disagree with is indeed an extremely positive thing to do.

You Go, girl!

