Akanksha Puri feels her ex Paras Chhabra’s claims are bundle of lies; read details

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Calendar Girls. She is known for playing the lead role in the TV series Vighnaharta Ganesha.

On the personal front, Akanksha was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra, who was seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 13. Their break-up made constant headlines while Paras was inside BB house and continue to do so, even today.

Recently, Paras did an Instagram LIVE with a digital platform, wherein, amongst a host of other things, Paras also spoke about Akanksha and her accusations. Paras, in the chat, had explained how Akanksha has used his name throughout to get limelight and had said, “From the very first day, she was taking my name when I was inside the house. She has spoiled my image a lot.” Paras also claimed that Akanksha had no idea about he signing Bigg Boss 13 and that's where things got uglier between them. However, the actress feels it was a bundle of lies.

Akanksha said, “I was at the Viacom office with Paras when he was signing his contract. He went inside and asked me to wait at the couch on the same floor near the lift as he went inside for the meeting. When he came out and was waving bye to Miss Lekha, I even told him that I wanted to say hi to Lekha, and later on, when I spoke to Lekha I even apologized for not being able to meet her when I went with Paras. You can confirm this with Miss Lekha. He was more than excited to take me along when he signed his contract for the show; we went in the car with my driver. I have my name and other details at the lobby downstairs and the software may still reflect it as Viacom is very strict about who enters their office. I was waiting outside for almost an hour for his meeting to get over and met nearly eight-10 people who asked me whom I was waiting for. I met my friend too near the lift who is from the financial department at Viacom, you can confirm with him as well. We then straight went to Siddhi Vinayak Mandir to seek God’s blessings. He even treated me to his favourite street food, post the temple visit.”

And here's what Paras had exactly said about how Akanksha went about in the town saying that she strategised about portraying him as the playboy in the house. He had said, "When I had gone to sign the contract of Bigg Boss, I didn't take her along with me. I hadn't told her anything. It's only after things got finalised that I told her and then we went to seek God's blessings in a temple. After that, our fights increased as she was upset that I hadn't told her about Bigg Boss."

Paras had also spoken about how things were not fine between them since a long time, in the Live chat, where he had said, "Pehle se hi hamara aisa chal raha tha ki hum relationship kabhi bhi end kar sakte the. Even when we had gone to Hong Kong, I had told her that jiss din mujhe koi better ladki mili na, main definitely move on kar jaunga as I'm not happy in this relationship."

Akanksha added to that, "I am surprised that for something like this he has to lie, that he has to say outside that our relationship was toxic. Yes, he is hyper and gets into arguments but nothing major happened as I’m somebody who has lot of patience and I never used to react much. Also, I have concluded that he might want to portray this way to look more genuine in his next relationship, but like I always said, if it was bad and we were not happy I could have never stretched it for so long. I would always accept that he was good with me and we had very nice memories of our relationship so I don’t want to portray it as toxic or bad. I had a wonderful time with him and will always cherish it.”

Akanksha is disgusted by the way he portrayed things negatively. She adds, “It is okay to say I’m done with her and I got carried away when I got my show as I met someone else. We all are mature enough to understand this simple fact. I have no hard feelings for him. He is doing amazing and I wish him all the best.

I hope his series of lies ends here finally. I completely agree that we are poles apart and very different individuals and yes now after staying away from him, even I feel we both will be happier with our kind of people. So let’s please give this a big full stop and focus on ourselves.”