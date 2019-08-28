Akanksha Puri gets boyfriend Paras Chhabra’s name inked

MUMBAI: Much-in-love couple Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra have been painting the town red with their mushy pictures.



Well, the duo never leaves a chance to surprise and make each other feel special.



Getting a tattoo seems to be a sought-after expression of commitment. Most couples find unique ways to pay tribute to their love for their partners. Inking a loved one's name or a symbol close to their heart is certainly a beautiful way to show them that your love is forever.



Earlier in the year, Paras got Akanksha’s signature inked on his wrist. In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Paras revealed, 'I stole Akanksha’s signature and surprised her on this Valentine's Day.'



Akanksha said, 'I didn’t know about Paras getting my signature inked at all. I was in the middle of a shot along with Kartikeye when suddenly, this picture popped on my screens and I completely blanked out. My co-actor told me to take a break and compose myself.'



Akanksha, who celebrated her birthday on 26th August, thought of gifting herself something that would remain with her forever. She said, 'I always wanted to get his name inked, but I was waiting for the right occasion to do that, and then, I thought that there would be nothing better than this. It is one of the most special things that I’ve gifted myself.'



Talking about the tattoo, Akanksha said, 'I wanted to incorporate something about Lord Krishna in the tattoo as Paras feels quite connected with Krishna. Hence, I decided to go ahead with a flute that resembles his favorite God.'



Adding more on the experience of getting inked, Akanksha said, 'Paras came along with me for the tattoo and sat right beside me, holding my hands while it was being made. He was more worried than me and would ask me repeatedly if it was paining. But it didn’t. We both loved the final outcome of the tattoo.'



We asked the gorgeous actress if a wedding is on the cards for them any time soon, to which she said, 'Yes, talks are on, but we’re still focusing on our respective careers.'



Here’s wishing this uber-cute couple the best of luck for their future.



May their love increase leaps and bounds.