Akanksha Puri in love with Shehnaaz Gill’s BREAK-UP song titled Veham

MUMBAI: The unique factor of Bigg Boss 13 is that the personal lives of the contestants have come out in open in not a very positive manner. All of it started with Himanshi Khurana entering the house as a wild card, she had a controversy with Shehnaaz Gill outside the house. Later, Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai’s relationship went through a tough time as it was revealed on the show that Arhaan is married and has a baby. Paras Chhabra’s relationship with Akanksha too was the talk of the town. Paras claimed that he wanted to move out of that relationship but couldn’t as Akanksha was quite clingy.

Well, all this has not gone down well with Akanksha and she has taken a stand for herself by not being affected by the buzz around Paras. She also posted few crytic posts wherein it can be assumed that she is all set to move on.

Recently, Akanksha took to Instagram and expressed her liking towards Shehnaaz Gill’s latest break-up song Veham. The lyrics of the song “Veham si key chhadya toh marjaavange, Jatti di tey kakke aankh bhi na phadki” (You believed that I will die if you break-up, but it doesn’t even bother me a bit) goes down pretty well with Akanksha’s situation. Looks like Akanksha is giving a silent message to Paras Chhabra.

Have a look at the tweet:

