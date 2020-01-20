News

Akanksha Puri’s CRYPTIC post after Paras Chhabra’s claims on her being clingy in Bigg Boss 13

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Jan 2020 11:13 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house. The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan lost his cool on Paras Chhabra.

Salman Khan had a series of questions for Paras Chhabra as he seemed to be getting too close with Mahira Sharma while her girlfriend Akanksha Puri is waiting for him outside. In a conversation on Weekend Ka Vaar Paras claimed that he wanted to breakup with Akanksha before he entered the house but the later is not agreeing to part ways. Things too an ugly turn when Paras said he will pay-off all the money that Akanksha is spending on him and his family post Bigg Boss. He also indicated that Akanksha is being clingy as she doesn’t want to let go of the relationship even when things are not working out between the two.

Paras’s behaviour was very clear and obvious that he wants a break-up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The actress recently took to twitter and posted a cryptic tweet on whatever is happening in her life. Have a look at the tweet:

In the end, I want to be able to say, I gave it all Icould, I gave it my best ️ #timetofly#beingme#akankshapuripic.twitter.com/HHzljKdl4E

—Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January18, 2020 Thismorning, she tweeted another tweet, have a look:

I want to make the rest of my life .. the best of mylife !! #goodmorningpic.twitter.com/DjZCx3HzvL

—Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January20, 2020

What are your views on Akanksha and Paras’s equation?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Akanksha Puri, Paras Chhabra, Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan, Mahira Sharma, relationship, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers...

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers Association
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days