Akanksha Puri’s CRYPTIC post after Paras Chhabra’s claims on her being clingy in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house. The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan lost his cool on Paras Chhabra.

Salman Khan had a series of questions for Paras Chhabra as he seemed to be getting too close with Mahira Sharma while her girlfriend Akanksha Puri is waiting for him outside. In a conversation on Weekend Ka Vaar Paras claimed that he wanted to breakup with Akanksha before he entered the house but the later is not agreeing to part ways. Things too an ugly turn when Paras said he will pay-off all the money that Akanksha is spending on him and his family post Bigg Boss. He also indicated that Akanksha is being clingy as she doesn’t want to let go of the relationship even when things are not working out between the two.

Paras’s behaviour was very clear and obvious that he wants a break-up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The actress recently took to twitter and posted a cryptic tweet on whatever is happening in her life. Have a look at the tweet: