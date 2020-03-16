News

Akanksha Puri wanted to modify her tattoo to an 'eye'; read on to know why she did not

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra broke up immediately after the latter's stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. One of the issues that has been discussed after that is the duo's individual tattoos, which were their partner's names.
While Paras intends to get his tattoo modified on Mujshe Shaadi Kaorge, Akanksha has already modified hers. She turned his name's tattoo into a barcode design with 'BEING ME' written along with it.

However, the actress originally wanted the design of an eye. But because Akanksha plays Goddess Parvati in Vignaharta Ganesh and the role requires a lot of close-up shots, she didn't want something like an eye to be visible as a tattoo.

