Is Akanksha Puri's family UPSET with her media interviews about ex- boyfriend Paras Chhabra?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has ended but the buzz related to the same is not drying down anytime soon.

While Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are making headlines with their new show on Colors titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Asim Riaz is in news for his different projects with beau Himanshi Khurana and Jacqueline Fernandes. Paras Chhabra's ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri is also in headlines. She recently modified her tattoo she had got inked for Paras and gave it a fresh twist. The actress recently opened up about her modified tattoo and also spoke on length about her breakup and how she is trying to move on.

The interview that Akanksha gave to a media portal was not well received by the viewers. She was heavily trolled for giving interviews surrounding her failed relationship.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has learnt that Akanksha's family is apparently upset with the actress going all out and speaking about the same. A source informed us that Akanksha's family is highly disappointed and is strictly asking her to not give any more interviews on the particular topic.

