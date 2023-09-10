Akash Choudhary takes a much-needed vacation after the bottle attack incident

MUMBAI: Actor and Fashion Influencer, Akash Choudhary, recently found himself in dire need of a break. After a harrowing incident where a fan hurled a bottle at him during a public appearance, leaving him shaken and emotionally distraught, Akash decided it was time to hit the pause button on his hectic life.

Akash chose to go on a vacation to Dubai to relax and heal. After many sleepless nights and lots of stress, he needed a place to clear his mind and find inner peace. Dubai seemed like the perfect place for that. Dubai, with its tall buildings and peaceful desert views, called to him as a place to detox from all the chaos. He wanted a break from the constant attention from the media, so he could enjoy the calmness of the desert and find himself again.

A passionate traveler, Akash usually enjoys taking monthly getaways, but this time, it was an especially necessary one following the traumatic incident. Opening up about the same, Akash said, "Fame can be overwhelming, and sometimes we lose ourselves in it. That bottle incident left me feeling lost, like I was drowning. Dubai became my safe haven, a place where I could heal and rediscover who I am. Its beauty reflected the inner peace I was searching for. It's a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find our way back to the light. I've come back stronger, wiser, and more determined to pursue my dreams.'

In his professional life, Akash is currently dedicating his efforts to brand partnerships with fashion companies. Additionally, he is diligently pursuing his aspiration of launching his own production company, which he intends to unveil to the world by the end of this year.