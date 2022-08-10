Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role

Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how tough it was for him to get prominent role in the TV shows.
MUMBAI : Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how tough it was for him to get prominent role in the TV shows.

Talking about his initial days in the entertainment industry, Akash shared: "I started my career by doing modelling in Jaipur but after some time people suggested me to try theatre so, I switched to that field. After doing theatre, I came to Mumbai in search of work. Initially, I gave endless auditions in search of roles but nothing worked out."

Akash is known for his performance in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. He was also seen in 'Naagin 6' and 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'.

Akash further added: "Initially, I also gave an audition for the movie and luckily I got selected for that. It was a big budget movie by a renowned production house. I waited for one year for that movie but eventually it got shelved. My career graph would have been different if things worked at that time. However, I started giving auditions again and took up the show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', which did wonders in my career graph. After this show, I started getting good offers from television. I did 'Sasural Simar Ka' and then 'Naagin'."

Akash is playing a lead character for the first time in his current show. Talking about it, he said: "From doing character roles to doing a poster character, the journey hasn't been a cakewalk. To reach here at this point, it required a lot of struggle and hard work. I have done character roles which were popular, but it's an undeniable fact that when you do a lead role, you receive immense popularity because the show revolves around you."

"I do believe that a TV show is a long-term thing and the main point that matters is your screen time. In the current show, my screen time is pretty good. Unlike this one, the characters I had done earlier had less screen time, so my presence wasn't felt by the audience. Today, I am in a happy zone where people are loving and supporting my character," he concluded.

SOURCE - IANS

