Akshay Anand on time management: The constant connectivity through technology can blur the boundaries between work and personal time

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Anand who recently did a music video titled 'Ek Tu Hi Hai', says that the fact that technology has made it so easy to connect with people often makes it tough to take a break from work. He adds that in the entertainment industry also it’s tough to manage time with shoots round the clock.

“Time management has indeed become more challenging due to the fast-paced nature of modern life. The constant connectivity through technology can blur the boundaries between work and personal time. In the entertainment industry, where demands are high and schedules are tight, time constraints can feel particularly pronounced. Balancing professional commitments with personal time can be tough,” he says. He adds, “The advent of mobile phones and social media has revolutionized communication, but it's also made it harder to disconnect. Finding a balance between staying connected and allowing oneself to unwind has become essential.”

Everyone gets the same 24 hours, but sometimes that 24 hours don't seem enough, says the actor, adding, “One must prioritize tasks, identify the most important tasks and focus on completing them first. This helps in utilising time effectively. Set boundaries, and allocate specific times for work, leisure, and rest. Creating clear boundaries can prevent time from slipping away.” Life before social media was simpler in some ways, with fewer distractions, says the actor, adding, “People might have had more face-to-face interactions and fewer constant notifications. However, social media has also connected the world in unprecedented ways, enabling information sharing and communication on a global scale. Ultimately, managing time in the modern world requires a conscious effort to balance technology's benefits and its potential drawbacks.”