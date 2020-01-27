Akshay and Katrina to launch Sooryavanshi teaser in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one the top most show on television these days and one the main reason is the content the show is generating and we have seen how many Bollywood celebrities come and promote their movie on the show.

Now as per sources it seems that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif soon will be gracing the show during the finale which 15 days away and will unveil the teaser of their upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

The movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and is awaited by the audience as you will see Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay Devagn together for the first time.

This will be a treat to Shehnaaz as she is the biggest fan of Katrina, and she is called Punjab ki Katrina and on the show, she has told several times that her dream is to meet Katrina.

Well, it will be interesting to see the finale with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.



