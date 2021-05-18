Akshay Kharodia's identity misused by fraudster on social media

MUMBAI: Akshay Kharodia was recently seen romancing Krystle D'souza in the music video Ek Bewafaa. The actor is also playing one of the leads in Star Plus' Pandya Store.

He is being troubled by a person who is using his pictures as his identity and trapping girls. The fraudster has extorted around 20-25 lakhs from girls by fooling them and threatening to leak their private pictures.

He shared, "There are a lot of fake ID's who are using my name and pictures and are trapping people especially girls. I have heard the name of this guy named Ritwik Singh from people who have been doing it for a while now. I had filed a complaint 4 years ago about the matter, but there was no action taken. There was no response from the police or the cyber crime people."

He added, "So what this guy does is that he pretends that he is me and then he talks to girls and makes them fall in love and asks nude pictures from them and then blackmails them and asks for money. So, as per the information I have received in my DM, he has almost done Rs 20-25 lakhs scam till now. I keep on getting emails and messages from girls from all over India telling me what is happening with them. Problem is that my page is not verified yet on social media so people don't know who the real guy is."

Akshay has raised the complaint to Mumbai police on social media as he has been shooting outdoors for Pandya Store.

